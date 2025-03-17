Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

PESACH PREP: Israel Importing 105 Million Eggs To Ensure There Are Enough For Upcoming Yom Tov


With Pesach fast approaching, Israel’s Agriculture and Finance Ministries have announced an increase in the egg import quota to ensure there’s no shortage during Pesach preparations. The new quota is now set at 105 million eggs, with 40 million already imported, ensuring that residents will have ample supply for all their Yom Tov needs.

As in previous years, quotas are adjusted in the months leading up to Pesach to accommodate the surge in demand, which typically peaks between January and April. However, this year’s decision to expand the quota even further comes as egg production has been hit hard by multiple factors, including the ongoing war with Hamas, extreme weather conditions, and outbreaks of bird flu.

Israel’s egg supply is primarily sourced from the Galil and Golan Heights, where chicken coops typically produce around 1.6 billion eggs per year—approximately 73% of the country’s total production of 2.2 billion eggs annually. However, due to Hezbollah’s continued provocations and attacks, egg production in the North has suffered, necessitating a greater reliance on imports.

Despite these challenges, the ministries assured that the price of eggs will remain steady and that with the increased quota, there is no reason to anticipate a shortage.

So while Yidden across Eretz Yisroel begin the daunting task of cleaning, shopping, and preparing for the Chag, they can hopefully rest assured that their egg supply is secure, ensuring that Pesach can be celebrated properly.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GOOD NEWS: 17-Year-Old Bochur Seriously Hurt In Route 17 Crash That Tragically Killed His Father Is Discharged From Hospital

SHOCKING: Janitors’ Pleas Ignored: Columbia Defends Swastikas As Protected Speech

WAR ON THE HORIZON? Avalanche Of Indications Point To Imminent US-Israel Strike On Iran’s Nuclear Program

TRUMP SENDS DARK WARNING TO IRAN: US Launches New Airstrikes on Houthis in Yemen

Mysterious ‘Mole’ Exposed In PMO’s Office, Endangered Netanyahu’s Security

PHOTO ESSAY: Purim 2025 In Yerushalayim (Photos For YWN By Shuki Lerer)

Smotrich: “We’re Preparing A Return To War & Conquest Of Gaza Strip”

Top Jackson, New Jersey, Code Enforcement Official Caught Pushing Bias Against Orthodox Jews

Catskills Hatzalah Finds Two Missing Teens After Desperate Overnight Search [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

WILLIAMSBURG: NY Governor, Other Elected Officials And NYPD Brass Attend Community Purim Event Hosted By Rabbi Moshe Indig

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network