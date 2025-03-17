PESACH PREP: Israel Importing 105 Million Eggs To Ensure There Are Enough For Upcoming Yom Tov

With Pesach fast approaching, Israel’s Agriculture and Finance Ministries have announced an increase in the egg import quota to ensure there’s no shortage during Pesach preparations. The new quota is now set at 105 million eggs, with 40 million already imported, ensuring that residents will have ample supply for all their Yom Tov needs.

As in previous years, quotas are adjusted in the months leading up to Pesach to accommodate the surge in demand, which typically peaks between January and April. However, this year’s decision to expand the quota even further comes as egg production has been hit hard by multiple factors, including the ongoing war with Hamas, extreme weather conditions, and outbreaks of bird flu.

Israel’s egg supply is primarily sourced from the Galil and Golan Heights, where chicken coops typically produce around 1.6 billion eggs per year—approximately 73% of the country’s total production of 2.2 billion eggs annually. However, due to Hezbollah’s continued provocations and attacks, egg production in the North has suffered, necessitating a greater reliance on imports.

Despite these challenges, the ministries assured that the price of eggs will remain steady and that with the increased quota, there is no reason to anticipate a shortage.

So while Yidden across Eretz Yisroel begin the daunting task of cleaning, shopping, and preparing for the Chag, they can hopefully rest assured that their egg supply is secure, ensuring that Pesach can be celebrated properly.

