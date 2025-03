An 11-year-old child riding a bike was struck by a vehicle on Ronald Drive and sustained serious injuries, Monday night. Rockland Hatzoloh paramedics quickly responded and transported the child to Westchester Medical Center. Monsey Scoop will share a name for Tehillim as soon as it becomes available.

