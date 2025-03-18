Google Parent Company Alphabet to Acquire Israeli Cybersecurity Firm Wiz for Record $32 Billion

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has reached a deal to acquire Israeli-founded cybersecurity firm Wiz for a record-breaking $32 billion, according to a report by the Financial Times. The deal marks the largest acquisition in Israel’s tech history, surpassing Intel’s $15.3 billion purchase of Mobileye in 2017. It is also Google’s biggest acquisition to date, more than doubling its previous record purchase of Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion in 2012.

Founded in early 2020, Wiz has rapidly emerged as a leader in cloud security, offering AI-driven solutions to protect businesses from cyber threats. The company last secured a $12 billion valuation in May 2024 after raising $1 billion in its latest funding round.

The acquisition comes amid growing concerns over cybersecurity as businesses increasingly migrate to cloud-based infrastructure. Wiz’s technology is designed to secure digital environments by detecting vulnerabilities and threats before they can be exploited. The shift to hybrid work models and cloud-based operations has made cybersecurity a top priority for enterprises, fueling demand for Wiz’s solutions.

This strategic acquisition is expected to bolster Google’s cloud security offerings, positioning it more competitively against rivals such as Microsoft and Amazon in the rapidly expanding cloud computing market.

