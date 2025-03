Yeshiva Chanoch Lnaar in Eretz Yisroel under the leadership of HaRav Pinchus Baadush shlita came with his Talmidim to America, to visit the Olam Hatorah, and meet with Gedolim and Rabbonim. These boys are currently serving in the IDF.

The attached video and photos were when the group of 38 boys visited Hagaon HaRav Elya Ber Wachtfogel, the Rosh Yeshiva of South Fallsburg.

