Sen. Fetterman Meets Netanyahu, Receives Silver Pager As Gift Of Appreciation

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, at the premier’s office in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening.

Since the Oct. 7 massacre, Fetterman has emerged as one of the most vocal Democratic allies of Israel, maintaining his steadfast backing even as many in his party distance themselves from the Jewish state amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas and other regional threats. His visit and warm exchange with Netanyahu underscore his commitment to standing with Israel, despite political headwinds within his party.

During the meeting, Netanyahu expressed deep appreciation for Fetterman’s outspoken support, particularly in defense of Israel’s right to self-defense and his willingness to back the country’s leadership—even as others in Washington criticize Netanyahu’s hardline policies.

In a symbolic gesture, Netanyahu gifted Fetterman a silver pager, a nod to last year’s Israeli military operation that neutralized thousands of Hezbollah communication devices. A similar pager, though gold-plated, was previously presented to President Donald Trump during his White House visit last month.

Fetterman, in turn, presented Netanyahu with an original 1986 news article documenting the prime minister’s visit to a memorial for his late brother, Yoni Netanyahu, who was killed leading the famed Entebbe rescue operation.

