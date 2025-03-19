Trump Declares Total War on Houthis: “They Will Be Completely Annihilated”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued his most forceful warning yet to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, vowing their complete destruction as the U.S. military intensifies its relentless campaign against the terrorist group.

“Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse — It’s not even a fair fight, and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!” Trump declared on his Truth Social platform Wednesday.

Trump’s statement was not just a message to the Houthis—it was a direct warning to their powerful backer, Iran.

“Iran must stop the sending of these supplies IMMEDIATELY. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly,” he wrote, responding to reports that Tehran has slightly scaled back military aid to the Houthis but continues to provide large quantities of weapons and logistical support.

His warning came as U.S. forces launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and other strategic locations. According to eyewitnesses, American warplanes struck targets near Sanaa’s airport, as well as the northern town of Saada and the southeastern district of Al-Sawadiya.

The latest strikes are part of an ongoing U.S. offensive against the Houthis, who have repeatedly attacked commercial and military ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, disrupting global trade.

On Saturday, the U.S. unleashed a series of devastating airstrikes that, according to Houthi-controlled media, killed 53 people and wounded nearly 100 others. The Pentagon has confirmed that several senior Houthi military officials were among the dead.

Washington has vowed to continue these operations until the Houthis cease their attacks on international shipping lanes.

As the U.S. ramped up its military campaign, the Houthis responded by launching a missile at Israel on Tuesday—the first direct attack from Yemen since a ceasefire was brokered in January. The missile, intercepted by Israeli air defenses, was allegedly aimed at an airbase.

The Houthis, part of Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance” against the United States and Israel, have declared their attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes to be in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Their war cry—”Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews!”—has become a rallying call for Iran-backed terror factions across the region.

