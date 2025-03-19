INSANITY! Chareidi Extremists Attack Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg and Family, Destroy His Vehicle

A shocking incident unfolded in Beit Shemesh as a group of Chareidi extremists launched a violent attack on Mayor Shmuel Greenberg, his family, and his vehicle. Sources tell YWN that the assailants targeted the mayor due to his efforts to support various Chareidi groups in establishing schools and securing funding for programs that include secular studies such as math and history—moves that have apparently sparked outrage among the extremists.

The assault took place as Mayor Greenberg was leaving a family Chasunah. According to a statement from the Beit Shemesh Mayor’s Office, the situation quickly escalated into chaos.

“Mayor Shmuel Greenberg was attacked by extremists as he was leaving a family celebration. His vehicle was smashed and vandalized, but the mayor and his family were rescued from the scene. The mayor’s son required medical treatment,” the statement read. “Mayor Greenberg trusts that the Israel Police will bring the lawbreakers to justice.”

The mayor’s vehicle was reportedly destroyed in the attack, and while the mayor and most of his family were safely extracted, medical attention was needed for his son.

Police in riot gear had to rescue the Mayor from the out of control group of hundreds of violent extremists. He was forced to wear a helmet as he was rescued.

The Israel Police have yet to comment on the incident.

קרדיט צילום: א”פ הפרגוד מקומי בית שמש

