Shin Bet & Police Foil Ramming Attack On IDF Soldiers

Shin Bet operatives and Northern District police officers thwarted an Israeli-Arab’s plan to carry out a ramming attack on IDF soldiers.

Jihad Zariqat, a resident of Kfar Kana, an Arab town in the Galil, was arrested last month for alleged security offenses.

During his arrest, security forces found Hamas pamphlets with guidelines for carrying out terror attacks and other nationalistic materials in his possession.

An investigation revealed that Zariqat had decided to carry out a ramming attack against IDF soldiers and had even attempted to execute his plan. In April 2024, he accelerated toward a group of IDF soldiers standing at a bus station near the Golani Interchange but b’chasdei Hashem was stopped by a vehicle that passed by.

An indictment will be filed against him on Thursday by the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office

The Shin Bet and Israel Police stated: “We view the involvement of Israeli citizens in activities that endanger the security of the state and its citizens with great severity .”

