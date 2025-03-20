Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ELIMINATED: Hamas’ Top Security Chief Rashid Jahjuh Killed In Precision Israeli Attack


The IDF and Shin Bet have eliminated Rashid Jahjuh, the head of Hamas’ General Security Forces, alongside Ayman Atsalih, the head of Hamas’ Khan Yunis sector within the same division.

Jahjuh, who took over after his predecessor Sami Oudeh was eliminated in July 2024, was at the helm of Hamas’ clandestine intelligence operations, responsible for exposing so-called “collaborators,” safeguarding senior Hamas officials, and ensuring the terror group’s iron grip over Gaza. Additionally, he played a key role in Hamas’ propaganda machine, manipulating public perception and rallying support for its militant agenda.

“This is a strategic strike against Hamas’ leadership infrastructure,” an Israeli security source stated, emphasizing that Jahjuh’s elimination cripples Hamas’ ability to execute terror operations against Israel.

The operation also eliminated Ismail Abd al-Aal, a senior figure within the Islamic Jihad’s Weapons Smuggling Unit. Abd al-Aal was a pivotal figure in smuggling weapons into Gaza, facilitating the terror group’s ability to stockpile arms and orchestrate attacks against Israeli civilians.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



