MUST WATCH: Former Hostage Eli Sharabi Confronts UN: “Where was the Red Cross? Where was the United Nations?”

In a fiery address to the United Nations Security Council, former Hamas hostage Eli Sharabi delivered a searing indictment of the international aid system, accusing Hamas of stealing humanitarian supplies while hostages were left to starve in captivity.

Sharabi, who survived unimaginable horrors while being held by Hamas, did not hold back. “When you talk about humanitarian aid, remember that Hamas eats like kings while the hostages are starving,” he told the council.

He painted a harrowing picture of systematic aid theft, noting that Hamas terrorists funneled international aid—marked with UN and UNRWA symbols—into their tunnels, depriving both hostages and innocent civilians of desperately needed food.

“I saw what happened to this aid,” Sharabi said. “Hamas is stealing it. Hamas terrorists brought hundreds of boxes with UN and UNRWA symbols into the tunnels, funded by your governments that feed terrorists who tortured me and murdered my family. They ate entire meals from the aid that was placed in front of us, and we never ate it.”

He further slammed the UN for completely ignoring the plight of hostages: “Where was the Red Cross? Where was the United Nations?” he asked.

