Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MUST WATCH: Former Hostage Eli Sharabi Confronts UN: “Where was the Red Cross? Where was the United Nations?”


In a fiery address to the United Nations Security Council, former Hamas hostage Eli Sharabi delivered a searing indictment of the international aid system, accusing Hamas of stealing humanitarian supplies while hostages were left to starve in captivity.

Sharabi, who survived unimaginable horrors while being held by Hamas, did not hold back. “When you talk about humanitarian aid, remember that Hamas eats like kings while the hostages are starving,” he told the council.

He painted a harrowing picture of systematic aid theft, noting that Hamas terrorists funneled international aid—marked with UN and UNRWA symbols—into their tunnels, depriving both hostages and innocent civilians of desperately needed food.

“I saw what happened to this aid,” Sharabi said. “Hamas is stealing it. Hamas terrorists brought hundreds of boxes with UN and UNRWA symbols into the tunnels, funded by your governments that feed terrorists who tortured me and murdered my family. They ate entire meals from the aid that was placed in front of us, and we never ate it.”

He further slammed the UN for completely ignoring the plight of hostages: “Where was the Red Cross? Where was the United Nations?” he asked.

Hamas eat like kings, while hostages starve

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FIRST IN MONTHS: Hamas Fires 3 Rockets At Tel Aviv Area; Man’s Fingers Severed In Bomb Shelter Door

INSANITY! Chareidi Extremists Attack Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg and Family, Destroy His Vehicle

FLATBUSH: Petirah Of Rabbanit Helen Yedid A”H, Mother Of HaRav Meyer Yedid

Sa’ar: “A-G Acts Against The Gov’t Like A Kamikaze Pilot Against The Enemy”

Yeshiva Nachlas Dovid Celebrates Joyous Hachnosas Sefer Torah [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

U.S. Department of Justice Accuses Forestburgh, NY, of Anti-Semitism in Housing Dispute

Hatzoloh of Rockland Undergoes Major Radio Dispatch Overhaul

Confused Terrorist Wannabe in Hamas Uniform Threatens “Zionists” in Times Square [VIDEO]

MAILBAG: How To Recognize And Help Someone Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts

MTA To Phase Out MetroCards By Year’s End, Creating Challenges For Orthodox Jews Without Smartphones

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network