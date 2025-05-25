OU Kosher Conference in Yerushalayim Draws Leading Poskim to Address the Future of Global Kashrus

Leading halachic authorities, hundreds of kashrus supervisors, and representatives of major kosher certification bodies from across Eretz Yisroel and the world gathered in Yerushalayim recently for OU Kosher’s annual International Kashrus Conference.

The event served as a forum for discussing some of the most complex and urgent issues facing the global kosher industry – from halachic challenges in industrial kashrus to questions of policy and practice – and highlighted the growing need for collaboration across diverse communities and hashgachos.

Participants included notable figures from across the Charedi spectrum, among them Rav Asher Weiss, a foremost halachic authority, Rav Dovid Cohen (Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Chevron), Rabbi Dovid Feinstein (Yeshivas Beis Yehuda), Rishon LeZion Rabbi David Yosef and Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber, and Rav Yaakov Shapira (Rosh Yeshiva of Mercaz HaRav and member of the Chief Rabbinate Council).

In his remarks, Rav Asher Weiss noted the importance of distinguishing between abstract halachic principles and their implementation in complex, industrial contexts – a challenge, he said, that requires experience and reliability on the ground. Several speakers echoed this concern, pointing to the increasing globalization of the food industry and the need for consistent, high-level oversight at every stage of production.

A key theme that emerged was the crucial infrastructure behind modern kashrus – and the interdependence it creates between communities, organizations, and hashgachos worldwide. Rabbi Menachem Genack, CEO of OU Kosher, and Rabbi Moshe Elefant, COO and Executive Rabbinic Coordinator of OU Kosher, lead the OU’s kashrus division, and both spoke about the scope of contemporary certification and the importance of maintaining halachic autonomy in the face of commercial pressures, as well as the diversity of the gathering.

“There are very few venues where representatives from such a wide range of hashgachos sit at the same table to discuss standards, policy, and halacha,” said Rabbi Moshe Elefant. “It reflects the reality that no single organization can operate in isolation – especially when so many kosher products depend on shared ingredients and overlapping systems. Even though OU Kosher is among the largest certifiers in the world, we are still constantly seeking advice and direction from Gedolei Haposkim.”

Rabbi Gavriel Pappenheim, Executive Director of the Badatz-Eidah HaChareidis kashrus committee recognized the tremendous influence of OU Kosher “No organization benefits the public like the OU, which is the largest kashrus body in the world.” He went on to say, “The OU has paved the way for other kashrus organizations to enter raw ingredient production factories around the world.”

A panel discussion featuring senior figures from Israel’s largest kashrus agencies highlighted these shared values – and differences – among organizations. Participants included Rabbi Gavriel Pappenheim (Executive Director of Badatz-Eidah HaChareidis Kashrus), Rav Tzvi Vebber (posek for Sheeris), and Rav Yosef Efrati, each of whom addressed current industry challenges and praised the opportunity for open dialogue. The discussion was moderated by Rabbi Rafael Menat, Rabbi of the Osem food corporation.

Rav Dovid Cohen spoke about the broader significance of kashrus in Jewish life, saying its impact extends far beyond the technical fulfillment of mitzvos: “Strengthening kashrus strengthens Yiddishkeit,” he said.

A Q&A session with Rav Mordechai Gross, a halachic authority for the OU, focused on the day-to-day realities facing mashgichim in the field, such as balancing work responsibilities with religious obligations like davening with a minyan.

Throughout the conference, the discussions emphasized that kosher certification today operates on a truly global scale. With that reach comes a responsibility to uphold halachic integrity while working across vastly different systems and communities – a task that, participants agreed, requires both technical expertise and deep rabbinic consultation.

