Hatzolah of Central Jersey Thanks Local Agencies for Response to Horrific Crash In Jackson

Hatzolah of Central Jersey expressed gratitude to local and county partners, including Bikur Cholim, Chai Lifeline, Msaskm, Jackson EMS, and others, for their professional and compassionate response to a tragic motor vehicle accident in Jackson Township on Friday.

The coordinated efforts of multiple agencies provided critical support during the heartbreaking incident. Hatzolah emphasized the importance of unified emergency response and their commitment to serving the community alongside these partners.

Read the full letter below: