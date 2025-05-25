WATCH DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Israeli Forces Enter Shechem To Arrest Wanted Terrorist

IDF special forces and Border Police officer entered the Old City of Shechem on Sunday morning to carry out an arrest operation of a senior Lion’s Den terrorist, based on precise Shin Bet intelligence.

The suspect was involved in recent terror attacks and was planning additional attacks.

A video published on Arab networks shows the special forces disembarking from the civilian pickup truck in which they arrived at the area and running down the narrow streets of the Old City.

The terrorist attempted to flee the area, and the forces fired at his lower body, neutralizing him. Afterward, he was detained and transferred for interrogation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)