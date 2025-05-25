Senior Shin Bet Officials Threaten To Resign Over PM Netanyahu’s Pick For Its Next Chief

Senior Shin Bet officials have reportedly threatened to resign if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu proceeds with the appointment of IDF Maj. Gen. David Zini as the agency’s next director, according to a report by the Kan public broadcaster.

In off-the-record conversations over the weekend, Shin Bet field coordinators responsible for the Jerusalem and West Bank sectors blasted Zini’s nomination as politically driven. The officials reportedly raised concerns over what they described as Zini’s “messianic” worldview — warning that his ideological leanings may erode the agency’s nonpartisan identity.

No formal resignations have been filed as of yet, and the Shin Bet declined public comment on the matter. However, a spokesperson reiterated to Kan that the agency remains a neutral body, committed solely to the security of Israeli citizens.

The controversy over Zini’s appointment has grown with newly aired recordings broadcast by Channel 12, in which Zini lays out his unfiltered view of Israel’s war objectives, Gaza’s long-term threat, and the tradeoff between eradicating Hamas and recovering hostages.

Zini, speaking to residents of Gaza border communities, acknowledged the complexity of Israel’s wartime goals: “We haven’t yet completed the primary objective of the war — to remove all threat from Gaza. The real mission is to destroy Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and any other terror entity.”

He invoked the story of Yitzchok and Yishmael to frame Israel’s current struggle, referring to “evil Muslims against good Jews” as a centuries-old narrative.

Zini also candidly addressed the strain between competing military objectives. “We’re living in constant tension between neutralizing the threat and rescuing the hostages,” he said. “There’s no perfect overlap between the two.”

On Israel’s limited military bandwidth, Zini didn’t mince words: “There simply isn’t enough manpower. Even if we drafted every reservist, even the Charedim, it still wouldn’t be enough. What protects you is calculated risk management. That’s our job.”

“We failed once. Now we’re fixing it,” he added.

