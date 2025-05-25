Jewish Voters Turn On “Shomer Yishmael” Schumer As Israel-Hater AOC Leads Him in Shocking New Poll

A stunning new poll reveals that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds a commanding lead over Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a hypothetical 2028 Democratic primary matchup for his Senate seat. The survey, conducted by the Honan Strategy Group for the Jewish Voters Action Network (JVAC), shows Ocasio-Cortez leading Schumer 54% to 33% among likely Democratic voters, with 17% undecided. The results, reported exclusively by the New York Post, highlight growing discontent with Schumer among New York Democrats and Jewish voters, signaling a major shift in the party’s leadership dynamics.

The far-left AOC, known for her vocal advocacy and ability to draw large crowds, has capitalized on dissatisfaction with Schumer’s leadership, particularly following his support for a Republican-backed government funding bill in March 2025. That decision, which averted a government shutdown, was seen by many progressives as a capitulation to President Donald Trump’s agenda, fueling calls for a more confrontational stance against the Republican administration.

Among Jewish Democratic voters, a key demographic in New York, Ocasio-Cortez leads Schumer 45% to 33%, with 17% undecided, a surprising shift given Schumer’s long-standing ties to the community – but less surprising since Chuck “Shomer Yisroel” Schumer decided to toss Israel under the bus to placate the pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party. The poll indicates that Schumer is “bleeding support” from both Democrats and Jewish voters, with his favorability rating among New York voters dropping to 39% favorable and 49% unfavorable in a recent Siena College poll. In contrast, Ocasio-Cortez’s favorability among Democrats remains significantly higher, bolstered by her high-profile rallies with Senator Bernie Sanders and her aggressive push against Trump’s policies.

Ocasio-Cortez, 35, has emerged as a leading figure in the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, drawing tens of thousands to events like her “Fighting the Oligarchy” tour with Sanders. Her fundraising prowess is equally notable, with $9.6 million raised in the first quarter of 2025 alone, more than double her previous record. Political analysts suggest that her ability to energize the party’s base and her appeal across racial groups—leading Schumer by 16 points among black voters, 15 points among white voters, and 28 points among Latinos—position her as a formidable challenger.

Schumer, 74, a five-term incumbent and Senate Democratic leader since 2017, faces mounting criticism for what some Democrats perceive as insufficient resistance to Trump’s agenda. His decision to back the GOP funding bill, while defended as a pragmatic move to avoid a shutdown, has sparked outrage among progressives, with 84% of New York Democratic primary voters saying Democrats in Washington are not doing enough to oppose Trump. This has fueled speculation about a primary challenge, with commentators like CNN pollster Mark Halperin suggesting Schumer might need to reconsider his 2028 reelection bid if Ocasio-Cortez enters the race.

Neither Ocasio-Cortez nor Schumer has commented directly on the poll, and Ocasio-Cortez has remained non-committal about a potential Senate run. Schumer, who would be 78 if he seeks a sixth term, has filed paperwork to run for reelection but faces an uphill battle to regain trust among his party’s base. Some Democrats warn that a primary challenge from Ocasio-Cortez could deepen divisions within the party, with former Clinton pollster Mark Penn cautioning that it “could finish this party off” by alienating moderate voters.

