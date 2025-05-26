In A First In Years, Three Cases Of Cholera Identified In Israel

For the first time in years, three cases of cholera have been identified in Israel, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Monday morning.

According to the report, two Israelis contracted the disease in Ethiopia.

The third case, which was recently identified in the Haifa area, was diagnosed in an Israeli who contracted the disease in Israel after drinking well water from Ethiopia brought by one of the other infected Israelis.

Cholera is a severe intestinal disease that causes diarrhea and vomiting and can lead to dehydration and even death. The disease is common in developing countries with poor hygiene and sewage conditions.

The Health Ministry recommended that Israelis who travel to Ethiopia should avoid drinking tap water or well water, as well as avoid eating street food.

