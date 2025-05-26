Levin Slams Supreme Court President: “The Sovereignty Of The People Is Under Wild Attack”

Supreme Court President Yitzchak Amit and Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara both attacked the government on Monday in their speeches at the annual Israel Bar Association conference.

Baharav-Miara referred to the government as a “regime” that is crushing democracy, and Amit claimed that “judicial independence is under attack in the public and political arena, and sometimes even during court proceedings.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin responded to Amit’s attack by stating: “What is under a wild attack – is the sovereignty of the people.”

It should be noted that Levin does not recognize Amit’s presidency since his election took place after Baharav-Miara bullied the judicial system into electing him by prohibiting the Judicial Selection Committee from investigating multiple serious allegations against him.

Levin also slammed Amit on a personal basis for his hypocrisy, asking: “And by the way, how can you even speak at a Bar Association conference when you appointed yourself to head the panel that is ruling on the Bar Association’s petition against the law that reduces its membership fees?”

“Well, we’ve gotten used to the fact that you’re flexible with conflict of interest laws as they relate to yourself,” Levin concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)