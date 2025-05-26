Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Levin Slams Supreme Court President: “The Sovereignty Of The People Is Under Wild Attack”

Supreme Court justices, including Yitzchak Amit; Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Supreme Court President Yitzchak Amit and Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara both attacked the government on Monday in their speeches at the annual Israel Bar Association conference.

Baharav-Miara referred to the government as a “regime” that is crushing democracy, and Amit claimed that “judicial independence is under attack in the public and political arena, and sometimes even during court proceedings.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin responded to Amit’s attack by stating: “What is under a wild attack – is the sovereignty of the people.”

It should be noted that Levin does not recognize Amit’s presidency since his election took place after Baharav-Miara bullied the judicial system into electing him by prohibiting the Judicial Selection Committee from investigating multiple serious allegations against him.

Levin also slammed Amit on a personal basis for his hypocrisy, asking: “And by the way, how can you even speak at a Bar Association conference when you appointed yourself to head the panel that is ruling on the Bar Association’s petition against the law that reduces its membership fees?”

“Well, we’ve gotten used to the fact that you’re flexible with conflict of interest laws as they relate to yourself,” Levin concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



2 Responses

  2. Couldn’t be more corrupt than it is. These lefties will destroy the country from the inside and there won’t be anything left for the Arabs to fight us for

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FBI Reopens Investigations into Biden White House Cocaine, Supreme Court Leak, and Jan. 6 Pipe Bombs

Freed Hostage Reveals Horror of Gaza Tunnels: ‘They Sprayed Insect Repellent in My Eyes’

Adirei HaTorah Sells Out in Record Time Ahead of Fourth Maamad On June 8

HORROR IN UK: Vehicle Rams Into Huge Crowd Of Celebrating Soccer Fans In Liverpool, Many Injured

Netanyahu: “I Hope That We’ll Have News About Hostages Today Or Tomorrow”

🚨 White House Envoy Rejects Hamas’ Claim, Urges Acceptance of Ceasefire-Hostage Deal

WHACK! French President Macron Gets Smacked In The Face By His Wife As Cameras Are Rolling [VIDEO]

A-G Wages War Against Bnei Yeshivos: “Hit Them In Their Bank Accounts”

WATCH: Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: “Anyone Honest Knows Creating A True Nachal Charedi Is Extremely Difficult”

In A First In Years, Three Cases Of Cholera Identified In Israel

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network