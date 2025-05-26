Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu: “I Hope That We’ll Have News About Hostages Today Or Tomorrow”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (GPO/Screenshot)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening hinted that there has been significant progress in negotiations for a ceasefire/hostage deal in the Gaza Strip, saying that he hopes to announce something on the matter today or tomorrow.

In a video message he recorded in one of the Kotel tunnels in honor of Yom Yerushalayim, he stated: “There is now a very intensive operation by the IDF in the Gaza Strip. We also have to deal with baseless international accusations.”

“We are doing everything to defeat Hamas and release our hostages in the meantime. This is our top priority, and I hope, I very much hope, we can announce something on this matter today, and if not, then tomorrow.”

His announcement immediately appeared on all Hebrew media websites. However, shortly later, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a clarification, saying: “The intention was not concrete for today or tomorrow, but rather for efforts to reach a deal.”

It was reported on Monday morning that Israel rejected a ceasefire proposal presented by Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah, who brokered the deal to release Edan Alexander, in cooperation with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff later dismissed claims by Hamas that the group accepted his proposal.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



