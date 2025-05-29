Shin Bet Arrests Three Israelis Who Pledged Allegiance To ISIS, Planned To Bomb Security Forces

The Shin Bet announced the arrest of three Israeli citizens suspected of conspiring with ISIS operatives in Syria to carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli forces.

The suspects, all residents of the northern Israeli town of Ar’ara, allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and were in the early stages of planning attacks within Israel’s borders, according to a joint investigation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police’s Coastal District.

Authorities say the plot began to take shape following a violent confrontation between the suspects and Border Police officers in January. In the wake of the clash, the men reportedly escalated their radicalization and began establishing contact with ISIS agents abroad—specifically operatives stationed in war-torn Syria.

The suspects allegedly received direct guidance from ISIS operatives on how to manufacture explosive devices and are believed to have conducted a live test detonation in an open field as part of their preparations.

Their goal, police said, was to assemble a powerful bomb capable of targeting Israeli security forces.

The Shin Bet has not released the names of the suspects but confirmed that they were all Israeli citizens. Their arrest underscores growing concerns about domestic radicalization and the reach of global jihadist networks into Israel’s Arab communities.

“This case serves as a stark reminder that the threat of ISIS has not disappeared,” a senior security official said. “Even within our own borders, there are those who can be influenced, guided, and weaponized by foreign terror organizations.”

The arrests were carried out quietly in recent days, and the suspects have since been remanded into custody as the investigation continues.

Security officials have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests, and forensic teams are continuing to analyze evidence gathered from the suspects’ devices and the bomb testing site.

