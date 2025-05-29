28 Hostages, 60 Days, One Shot at Peace: Will Hamas Accept The New US Ceasefire Proposal?

A high-stakes ceasefire framework proposed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff has been tentatively approved by Israel, but is facing resistance from Hamas, which has expressed frustration with what it argues is a pro-Israel tilt in the deal.

According to details published by Al Arabiya, the proposal calls for a 60-day ceasefire to begin once Hamas agrees, with President Donald Trump personally guaranteeing full Israeli compliance throughout the truce.

Under the plan, 28 Israeli hostages—10 alive and 18 deceased—would be returned in two phases during the first week. On Day 1, Hamas would release five living hostages and nine bodies, followed by an identical release on Day 7. In exchange, Israel would release 125 life-sentence prisoners and 1,111 Gazan detainees for the living captives, and 180 bodies for the deceased. The exchanges are to be conducted without public ceremonies.

Humanitarian aid would begin immediately upon the start of the ceasefire, with the UN and Red Crescent overseeing distribution. IDF operations in Gaza, including air and drone activity, would pause for 10 hours daily, and 12 hours on prisoner exchange days. On Day 1, the IDF would withdraw from northern Gaza and the Netzarim corridor, followed by a withdrawal from southern Gaza on Day 7. Final deployment lines would be addressed through technical negotiations under the auspices of the “Korbi D” mechanism.

From the first day of the ceasefire, multilateral negotiations mediated by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar would begin. Topics include: full hostage-for-prisoner exchange, complete IDF withdrawal and long-term security arrangements, governance of post-war Gaza, and a permanent ceasefire declaration.

Witkoff would lead on-site negotiations, with President Trump assuming the role of political guarantor to ensure compliance and enforce terms.

Despite Israeli agreement, Hamas has not accepted the deal, with officials expressing distrust in the United States and accusing Witkoff of favoring Israeli positions. A Hamas source told The Jerusalem Post that the group believes it was “screwed over” by a plan that “leaves Hamas without leverage,” particularly due to the required release of hostages within a week.

According to a separate report in Walla, Hamas claims the proposal lacks an American guarantee that the temporary ceasefire will extend if permanent talks drag on, and fears Israel could resume military operations as it did in March.

Nonetheless, in a public statement Thursday, Hamas acknowledged receiving the plan and said its leadership was “reviewing it responsibly.”

At a meeting Thursday with families of hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Israel’s approval of the Witkoff framework. He emphasized, however, that the Israeli government remains cautious about Hamas’s intentions.

“We don’t believe Hamas will return the last hostage,” Netanyahu reportedly said, reiterating that the IDF would not leave Gaza until all hostages are home and Hamas is eliminated.

The families expressed appreciation for the meeting, which they described as “pleasant and to the point.” When asked how Israel would determine which deceased hostages would be returned, officials replied that “all deceased hostages have the same status.”

The plan contains an information disclosure clause: By Day 10, Hamas must provide proof of life or death and medical reports for remaining hostages. Israel must disclose the status of all detainees and casualties since October 7. Hamas is required to ensure hostage safety during the entire ceasefire.

If a final agreement is reached within 60 days, all remaining hostages—alive or deceased—will be released. If talks are ongoing in good faith, the ceasefire may be extended, though Hamas is pushing for a formal guarantee to that effect.

President Trump is expected to publicly declare the ceasefire once Hamas accepts the deal. His administration has signaled that he is personally invested in the success of this agreement and is prepared to enforce compliance through diplomatic pressure and high-level oversight.

