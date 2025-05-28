Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Attacks Sanaa Airport In Yemen: “We Destroyed The Houthis’ Last Plane”

The Houthi plane attacked by the IDF. (Social media)

IDF fighter jets attacked the Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport in Yemen on Wednesday morning.

The attack comes after the Houthis launched numerous missiles at Israel over the past week, which were all intercepted by missile defense systems, b’chasdei Hashem.

Minutes after reports of the attack were published, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed that Israel carried out the strikes and revealed the name of the operation.

“Air Force planes attacked Houthi terror targets at the Sanaa airport and destroyed the Houthis’ last remaining plane as part of Operation Golden Jewel,” he said. “This is a clear message and a direct continuation of the policy we have set: whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay a heavy price.”

Katz continued by threatening the Houthis: “The ports in Yemen will continue to be severely damaged, and the airport in Sanaa will be destroyed again and again, as will other strategic infrastructures in the area used by the Houthi terrorist organization and its supporters.”

“The Houthi terrorist organization will be under a naval and aerial blockade, as we promised and warned. Whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold.”

Unlike the IDF’s previous attack on the airport earlier this month, Israel did not issues any warnings about the attack beforehand.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



