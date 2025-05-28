Rosh Chodesh Provocation: Women Of The Wall Use Sefer Torah For Protest

The Women of the Wall group created a provocation on Wednesday morning, Rosh Chodesh Sivan, by trying to violate the law by bringing a Sefer Torah into the Kosel plaza.

Members of the group argued with the usher, who upheld the law and refused to allow them entry.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated: “This morning, a group of approximately 14 women and men from the Women of the Wall organization arrived to demonstrate at the entrance gates to the Kosel with a Sefer Torah raised high, desecrating the Sefer Torah and delaying hundreds of mispallelim and mispallelot who were waiting to enter the area for Rosh Chodesh tefillos.

“This group did not respond to requests from the police and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation ushers to refrain from [disturbing the public]. The Foundation expresses deep sorrow and pain over the repeated provocations of this group.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)