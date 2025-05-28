HISTORIC FIRST IN WAR ON TERROR: Israel To Deport Israeli Terrorists Who Receive PA Stipends

In a first for Israel, a decision was made on Wednesday morning to implement a law against Israeli terrorists who receive compensation for their terror acts from the Palestinian Authority, stripping them of their citizenship and deporting them from the country.

The decision, which was made in a closed-door meeting at the Knesset with the participation of Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, comes after a delay of two years since the law was advanced by coalition whip Ofir Katz.

Katz instructed the relevant bodies in the security establishment to transfer the necessary information to the Interior Minister for the immediate implementation of the law.

Deportation proceedings against several terrorists with Israeli citizenship who have received terror stipends from the Palestinian Authority have begun, and additional proceedings against hundreds more are expected to begin in the near future.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated: “I am leading a firm and clear policy – terrorists and supporters of terror who are residents and citizens of the State of Israel will not receive any reward for their actions. Whoever chooses murder and hatred will be deported, their citizenship will be revoked, and they will pay the full price. We will continue to act forcefully and will not allow terrorists to sit here comfortably—we will pursue them from home and abroad. I thank the coalition whip and the Interior Minister for their cooperation.”

Coalition whip Ofir Katz said: “After more than two years of pressuring and pursuing the security establishment to implement my law, it is finally happening. Terrorists will be expelled from the State of Israel! This is a historic event. I thank Defense Minister Katz and Interior Minister Arbel for their willingness and assistance in advancing the process. There are no compromises in the war on terror.”

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu responded: “This is a moral, legal, and necessary step – the State of Israel will not grant sponsorship, residency, or citizenship to anyone who betrays it and carries out attacks against its citizens. These terrorists do not deserve to hold a blue identity card or enjoy all the rights that the State of Israel grants to its citizens.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said: “I welcome and strengthen Defense Minister Yisrael Katz for his courage, steadfastness, and determined action in implementing Otzma Yehudit’s law. This is how we fight terrorism – not with words, but with deeds.

“After over two years, the State of Israel is finally beginning to deport terrorists – this is an important, just, and necessary step. Otzma Yehudit demanded, led, and pushed forward the law to revoke citizenship and deport terrorists, and we will continue to ensure that it is enforced until the end. And from here, we will move on to the next stage. We in Otzma Yehudit will not stop until the next law we enact is the death penalty law for terrorists. We do not negotiate with terrorists – we speak to terrorists in one language – a bullet to the head. Until then, to Syria.”

