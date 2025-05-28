Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Judge Steps Down After Slamming Supreme Court President Yitzchak Amit

Yitzchak Amit. (Photo: Bar Association)

An Israeli district court judge recently announced his retirement from the judicial system after expressing harsh criticism regarding the conduct of the President of the Supreme Court, Yitzchak Amit, Arutz Sheva reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the judge sent his resignation notice to Amit and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

The report quoted sources familiar with the matter who said that the judge chose to resign as a sign of protest against the conduct of the judicial system in the recent period.

“Following the conduct of President Amit, who forcibly seized the presidential seat and the conduct of the judicial system in general, the judge announced his retirement,” they said.

Amit was elected as president of the court after Baharav-Miara bullied the judicial system into electing him by prohibiting the Judicial Selection Committee from investigating multiple serious allegations against him.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



