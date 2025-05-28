Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Gov’t Appoints Director To Oversee Lev Tahor Child Victims

Lev Tahor women and children.

The Knesset’s Committee on Immigration, Absorption, and Diaspora Affairs on Wednesday held its ninth follow-up discussion on the involvement of the Israeli government in the rescue of children from the Lev Tahor cult in Guatemala.

The Welfare Ministry has appointed an employee to the position of field director who will be responsible for Lev Tahor child victims when they arrive in Israel.

During the meeting, the committee requested to receive an official document detailing the preparations of welfare authorities for the absorption of Lev Tahor cult survivors in Israel.

Orit Cohen Amir, a representative of the families of Lev Tahor victims, said: “You can see that things are moving in the Guatemalan government and judicial system. I feel that there is more hope today for the children and their family members. However, many children and survivors have nowhere to go in Israel. Every cult survivor needs to know that they have a home to live in. It is very important to bring the survivors to Israel, but it is even more important to ensure their rehabilitation when they arrive in the country.”

Attorney Meirav Marx from the Foreign Ministry said, “We are in the final stretch of signing an agreement with the Jewish Agency. We are making great efforts to recruit suitable people for the dedicated positions to manage the project of returning the cult survivors to Israel.”

