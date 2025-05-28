SAVED IN THE NICK OF TIME: Chaverim of Rockland Stops $7,000 Scam Just Seconds Before Victim Enters Bank

In a dramatic race against time, Chaverim of Rockland successfully stopped an elderly man from falling victim to a $7,000 scam on Tuesday afternoon—just seconds before he stepped into a Monsey bank to withdraw the funds and convert them into gift cards for the scammers.

The heart-pounding rescue began when community activist Yossi Gestetner noticed something alarming. “I got a strange call from my father—he sounded startled and hung up quickly,” Gestetner told YWN. “When I called back, he answered briefly, clearly panicked, and said, ‘I’m going to the bank,’ before hanging up again. That’s when I knew something was wrong. I immediately contacted Chaverim of Rockland.”

Recognizing the red flags of an active scam in progress, Chaverim of Rockland wasted no time. Volunteers were rapidly deployed to nearly every bank in Rockland County after Gestetner’s father said he was at a bank but couldn’t specify which one.

Within minutes, a Chaverim team spotted the elderly man sitting in his vehicle outside Apple Bank on Route 59 in Monsey. He was just moments away from withdrawing $7,000—funds he was told to convert into gift cards and send to overseas scammers.

“He was literally seconds away from walking into the bank and falling for the scam,” Gestetner told YWN. “Chaverim pulled up just in time, explained to him what was going on, and Baruch Hashem, they were able to stop it before any money was lost.”

According to the victim, the scammers told him his identity had been stolen and that he needed to act quickly to prevent legal consequences. “They pressured him nonstop and filled his head with lies,” Gestetner said. “He thought he was protecting himself.”

Ramapo Police responded to the scene to document the incident and begin an investigation.

Gestetner expressed deep gratitude to those who helped. “Thanks to Chaverim’s incredible response and the Ramapo Police Department’s assistance, my father was saved from a devastating loss,” he said. “I hope others can learn from this and stay alert.”

This incident marks yet another successful intervention by Chaverim. Similar stories previously reported by Monsey Scoop include:

Scam Safety Tips:

Never trust callers who demand secrecy or urgency.

No government agency or bank will ask for payment via gift cards.

Verify the legitimacy of any request by calling official numbers—not those given during the call.

Consult with family or reach out to organizations like Chaverim or law enforcement before taking any financial action.

Hang up immediately and report suspicious activity to authorities.

If you or someone you know receives a suspicious call, contact local law enforcement or Chaverim of Rockland. Your vigilance could prevent the next scam.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)