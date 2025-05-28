Israeli Military Analyst: “Nothing Hurts Hamas More Than This Plan”

I24NEWS military analyst Tzvi Yechezkeli spoke about Operation Gideon’s Chariots in the Gaza Strip, which includes, among other things, the seizing of territory.

“This plan sounds good on the face of it, but the rule that accompanies us in the Middle East is not what the plan is, but ‘how’ the plan is carried out. If the ‘how’ is carried out resolutely and intensively, because that is exactly what is needed right now, the plan will really be able to harm Hamas.”

“There is nothing more powerful than seizing territory in a war against an enemy that uses the population as a human shield and underground to harm our soldiers. Seizing territory is definitely a strong step, and if they take control of 70% of the territory, it will definitely be dramatic and even historic. The question is also what they will do next regarding the territories – whether they will hold them or use them as a bargaining chip for negotiations.”

Yechezkel added that Hamas is now “exhausted” and therefore, “Israel needs to deliver the final blow, the blitz, and achieve a change of reality.”

“Hamas is hurting and beginning to understand that this is the end. It is beginning to bring up explanations of one kind or another, explanations of surrender. Now Israel, in order to achieve its goals, can, in a short time and with aggressive and massive force on the specific territory, change the reality.”

“To summarize: the plan is good, and if the ‘how’ is fast and aggressive, it can really topple Hamas and deliver it the final blow. It all comes down to the question of what’s next. It is not only humanitarian aid, but whether Israel will leverage this for the hostages and especially for emigration and then turn this plan into a doctrine of reality, perhaps even to end the war in victory.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)