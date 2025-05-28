Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Military Analyst: “Nothing Hurts Hamas More Than This Plan”

Tzvi Yechezkeli, the Arab affairs commentator for i24NEWS. (Screenshot)

I24NEWS military analyst Tzvi Yechezkeli spoke about Operation Gideon’s Chariots in the Gaza Strip, which includes, among other things, the seizing of territory.

“This plan sounds good on the face of it, but the rule that accompanies us in the Middle East is not what the plan is, but ‘how’ the plan is carried out. If the ‘how’ is carried out resolutely and intensively, because that is exactly what is needed right now, the plan will really be able to harm Hamas.”

“There is nothing more powerful than seizing territory in a war against an enemy that uses the population as a human shield and underground to harm our soldiers. Seizing territory is definitely a strong step, and if they take control of 70% of the territory, it will definitely be dramatic and even historic. The question is also what they will do next regarding the territories – whether they will hold them or use them as a bargaining chip for negotiations.”

Yechezkel added that Hamas is now “exhausted” and therefore, “Israel needs to deliver the final blow, the blitz, and achieve a change of reality.”

“Hamas is hurting and beginning to understand that this is the end. It is beginning to bring up explanations of one kind or another, explanations of surrender. Now Israel, in order to achieve its goals, can, in a short time and with aggressive and massive force on the specific territory, change the reality.”

“To summarize: the plan is good, and if the ‘how’ is fast and aggressive, it can really topple Hamas and deliver it the final blow. It all comes down to the question of what’s next. It is not only humanitarian aid, but whether Israel will leverage this for the hostages and especially for emigration and then turn this plan into a doctrine of reality, perhaps even to end the war in victory.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Minister Margi: “It’s Possible To Solve The Chareidi Draft Issue But They Don’t Want To”

New COVID-19 Variant NB.1.8.1 Detected in US After Hospitalization Surge in China

Slain Israeli Embassy Staffer Sarah Milgrim Laid To Rest In Kansas Hometown

President Trump’s Tariffs Could Send Prices Of Black Hats Soaring, Threatening Bnei Torah Across the U.S.

Man Accused of Beating NYPD Officer in Broad Daylight Arrested Hundreds of Miles Away

BALTIMORE: Local Rav Ambushed In Violent Carjacking Attempt Behind Condo Building

TENSIONS SIMMER: Israeli PM Netanyahu And President Trump Clash In Fiery Call Over Iran Strategy

NYC: School Bus Driver Suspended After Going On Antisemitic Rant To Young Children

Israelis Unite Against Yair Golan: “Traitor, Traitor!! Shame On You!!”

Air France Resumes Tel Aviv Flights As Other Airlines Extend Suspensions

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network