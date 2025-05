The IDF is reorganizing its defenses along the Lebanese border six months into a ceasefire with Hezbollah, withdrawing the 146th Reserve Division from the western sector and assigning the 91st “Galilee” Regional Division to oversee the entire frontier from Rosh Hanikra to just before Mount Dov, while maintaining roughly the same number of troops—triple the pre-war amount—by reassigning forces under the 91st Division.