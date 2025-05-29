H’YD: Israeli Civilian Contractor Killed By Explosive Device In Gaza

A Defense Ministry civilian contractor was killed on Thursday by a powerful roadside bomb explosion in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced.

He was identified as Dovid Libi, H’yd, 19, from the Malachei HaShalom yishuv in Binyamin.

Libi was operating a heavy engineering vehicle when the bomb went off and was killed instantly.

The Binyamin Regional Council stated: “With great sorrow, we announce the fall in battle in the Gaza Strip of Dovid Levi, H’yd, a resident of the yishuv Malachei HaShalom in Binyamin. Dovid, 19, a third-generation pioneer of settlement in Binyamin, a builder and lover of the land, is survived by his parents and seven siblings.”

“He is the oldest son of Eliav and Sora Libi, settlement pioneers. In recent months, Dovid was part of the IDF’s engineering unit, operating an engineering vehicle engaged in the destruction of terrorist infrastructure. Professional teams from the Binyamin Council are accompanying the family at this time.”

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Ganz, wrote: “Dovid was on the front lines of the war in Gaza. He showed supreme devotion to the goal of defeating the enemy. Much destruction of terrorist infrastructure is attributed to him. On behalf of all the residents of Binyamin, I send my condolences to his father, my dear friend Eliav, and to his wife Sora, as well as to his brothers and sisters and the entire Libi family. Thanks to your son’s heroism and sacrifice, Am Yisrael will win!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)