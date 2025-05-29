Hamas Officially Rejects Trump’s Latest Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza War

Hamas has rejected a U.S.-proposed ceasefire and hostage release deal, which Israel had accepted, further complicating efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The proposal, mediated by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in coordination with Egypt and Qatar, offered a 60-day truce, the release of 10 living Israeli hostages in two phases, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Hamas’s refusal, citing demands for a permanent ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, has drawn criticism from Israeli officials who note that it prioritizes the group’s political survival over peace.

The deal, discussed in Doha, included the release of 10 living hostages, starting with five on the first day and five on the seventh, alongside the remains of 16 deceased hostages. In exchange, Israel would release Palestinian prisoners and allow unconditional humanitarian aid into Gaza from day one.

Israel endorsed the plan, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing hope for progress, though he maintained that any agreement must align with Israel’s goals of dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities and securing all hostages. Hamas, however, rejected the proposal, insisting on a permanent end to the war and a complete Israeli troop withdrawal—conditions Israel has consistently deemed unacceptable.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas negotiator, said the terror group seeks a “comprehensive package” that ensures a full Israeli withdrawal and Gaza’s reconstruction, accusing Israel of imposing “impossible conditions.”

The rejection follows the collapse of a two-month ceasefire on March 18, when Israel resumed airstrikes after Hamas refused to extend the initial truce phase.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)