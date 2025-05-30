Israel Fears Betrayal as Trump Inches Toward “Dangerous” Iran Deal

Seven weeks into nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, Israel is voicing escalating concerns that President Donald Trump’s administration may accept a deal that fails to eliminate Tehran’s uranium enrichment capabilities, potentially leaving Israel vulnerable to a nuclear-armed adversary. Simultaneously, Saudi Arabia has privately urged Iran to engage seriously with the U.S. proposal, warning that failure to do so could risk a military confrontation with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly cautioned that a “bad deal is worse than no deal,” emphasizing that any agreement permitting Iran to retain enrichment capabilities would be unacceptable. Despite Netanyahu’s warnings, President Trump disclosed on Wednesday that he had advised Netanyahu against taking any actions, such as a military strike, that could disrupt the ongoing talks. “I told him this would be very inappropriate to do right now, because we’re very close to a solution,” Trump said during a White House press conference.

The negotiations, which commenced on April 12, have included five rounds of discussions between U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The primary sticking point remains the U.S. demand that Iran cease all uranium enrichment activities—a condition Iran has consistently rejected, citing its right to peaceful nuclear energy.

Amid these tensions, Saudi Arabia has taken an unprecedented diplomatic step. In April, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman visited Tehran, delivering a message to Iranian officials that emphasized the urgency of reaching an agreement with the U.S. to avoid the risk of an Israeli military strike. This visit marked the first by a senior Saudi royal to Iran in over two decades and reflects a significant shift in regional diplomacy following the 2023 normalization of ties between the two nations.

During the closed-door meeting, Prince Khalid conveyed that President Trump’s patience for prolonged negotiations is limited and that the window for diplomacy is narrowing. He stressed that the region, already destabilized by conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, could not withstand further escalation. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded by expressing Iran’s desire for a deal that would alleviate economic sanctions but maintained that Iran would not relinquish its enrichment program solely to accommodate U.S. demands.

Israel, meanwhile, has prepared for potential military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities but has held off at the request of the Trump administration to allow diplomatic efforts to proceed. Israeli officials have indicated that any military strike would be more effective with U.S. support, particularly in countering potential Iranian retaliation. However, there is growing concern within Israel that delaying action could result in a missed opportunity to address the nuclear threat more decisively.

