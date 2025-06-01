Hamas Lies Exposed: Hamas Claims Dozens Killed At Aid Distribution, But Footage Shows No Gunfire or Injuries

Hamas claimed on Sunday that Israeli forces killed at least 31 Palestinians and wounded 175 others near a U.S.-backed aid distribution site in Rafah, Gaza Strip, alleging the shootings occurred as civilians sought humanitarian aid. However, security footage released by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which operates the site, directly contradicts these claims, showing no gunfire or injuries at the time and location specified by Hamas.

The incident reportedly took place approximately one kilometer from the GHF distribution hub in Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, an area controlled by Israeli forces. Hamas-run Gaza health authorities and the enclave’s Government Media Office claimed that Israeli troops opened fire on crowds moving toward the aid site.

The IDF denied firing on civilians, stating that troops stationed near the site used warning shots in the air to manage crowd control and ensure security. The IDF emphasized that no shots were directed at Palestinians. The GHF, supported by Israel and the United States to bypass Hamas’s diversion of aid, released CCTV footage from the exact time of the alleged incident, showing calm conditions with no visible gunfire or casualties.

Israeli officials have long accused Hamas of exploiting humanitarian aid for propaganda and military purposes, including siphoning off supplies meant for civilians. The IDF and GHF say that the new aid distribution system, guarded by U.S. contractors, was established to prevent such misuse.

The released footage has been cited as evidence of Hamas spreading misinformation to discredit Israel and the aid initiative. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking on Sunday, reiterated that the GHF system aims to ensure aid reaches Gaza’s civilians while preventing Hamas from using it as a “tool of war.” He acknowledged a brief loss of control at the Rafah site but said that order was quickly restored.

