White House Press Secretary Torches Press: “We Don’t Take Hamas at Their Word Like You Do”

President Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back sharply Monday against media reports that Israeli tanks fired on Palestinians attempting to access humanitarian aid in Gaza, accusing journalists of spreading unverified information sourced from Hamas.

In response to mounting questions about alleged Israeli military actions near the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — where multiple Palestinians have reportedly arrived at hospitals with gunshot wounds and some have died — Leavitt said the Trump administration is reviewing the reports but urged skepticism.

“The President is aware of those reports and we are currently looking into the veracity of them,” Leavitt said during a White House press briefing. “Because unfortunately, unlike some in the media, we don’t take the word of Hamas with total truth. We like to look into it when they speak.”

Leavitt singled out the BBC for criticism, citing a recent incident in which the outlet retracted a report accusing Israeli forces of killing civilians in Gaza.

“Unlike the BBC, who had multiple headlines about Israeli tanks killing various numbers of civilians and then had to correct and take down their entire story — saying ‘we reviewed the footage and couldn’t find any evidence of anything’ — we take a different approach,” she said.

Leavitt concluded her remarks with a broad rebuke of the press corps, accusing them of fueling global misinformation.

“We’re going to look into the reports before we can confirm them from this podium, before we take action. And I suggest that journalists who actually care about truth do the same — to reduce the amount of misinformation that’s going around the globe on this front,” she said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)