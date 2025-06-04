HY”D: IDF Master Sgt. (Res.) Alon Farkas Killed in Gaza

The IDF has announced the tragic death of Master Sergeant (Res.) Alon Farkas HY”D, a 27-year-old reservist from the 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade’s 6646th Battalion, who was killed during combat operations in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Farkas, a resident of Kibbutz Kabri, fell in battle while operating in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City. According to an initial investigation, a Palestinian terrorist opened fire with an assault rifle, striking Farkas and another soldier from the unit. The terrorist managed to flee the scene.

The second soldier sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

יהי זכרו ברוך.

