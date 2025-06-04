HaGaon HaRav Landau Orders Degel HaTorah To Dissolve The Knesset

The leader of Degel HaTorah, Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, instructed the Degel HaTorah MKs to act to dissolve the Knesset after the negotiations on the draft law with the chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein, failed, Kikar H’Shabbat reported on Wednesday morning.

A charged meeting on Tuesday night between Edelstein and the Chareidi MKs ended without any progress, with the main issue being Edelstein’s insistence on the law including severe personal sanctions if recruitment targets aren’t reached. Additionally, Edelstein continues to insist that Chareidi recruitment targets include only recruitment for combat and combat support roles, while the Chareidi MKs insist that the recruitment targets also include national/civil service so that they can meet the recruitment targets.

It should be noted that the agreed-upon recruitment targets at this stage is 50% of eligible Chareidim within only five years, contrary to the principles of Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, who spoke of a similar target but within seven years.

Senior Chareidi sources told Kikar on Wednesday morning, “The heads of the Chareidi parties are frustrated with the conduct of Prime Minister Netanyahu. The feeling is that Netanyahu believes that this is a personal crisis of the Chareidim with Edelstein and not something that threatens his position. Our hope is that by next week he will come to his senses and use his weight to resolve the points of contention; otherwise, we will indeed go to elections.”

Following the reports, the heads of the opposition parties said they will submit a bill to dissolve the Knesset next Wednesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)