Canada Opens War Crimes Probes Into Israeli-Canadians: “Moments Away From War Crime Charges”

The antisemitism in Canada has reached new heights, with the Toronto Sun reporting on Sunday that Canadian federal police have launched a criminal probe into potential war crimes in Gaza, the Toronto Star reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the probe by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) into the “Israel-Hamas armed conflict” was launched in early 2024 but has only been revealed now.

The RCMP said the program’s goal is to uphold “Canada’s commitment towards international justice and the fight against impunity for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.” The Department of Justice said that the program aims to “deny safe haven to war criminals and seek accountability for alleged atrocities either by sharing evidence with other authorities or trying individuals in Canadian courts.”

Interestingly, unlike the RCMP’s widely publicized investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, the RCMP has not taken similar steps to collect evidence of war crimes connected to the “Israel-Hamas armed conflict,” such as public calls for testimony, media outreach, a website, and even airport billboards. In fact, the probe into Israel’s so-called “war crimes” has been kept top secret for almost a year.

The Toronto Star emphasized the RCMP’s differing approaches to investigations, noting that after the Ukraine war crimes probe was launched, Canadian ministers told the media that accountability and real-time evidence collection were critical in Ukraine.

The report, first published by the Toronto Star, has been met with concern by the Jewish and Israeli communities in Canada, who fear potential arrest warrants or subpoenas issued against Canadians who served in the IDF.

Ynet quoted one community source as saying, “It feels like we’re on the brink of a flare-up.”

“We’re moments away from war crimes charges,” an Israeli in Canada wrote in a WhatsApp group. “Kids with Canadian passports who served in the IDF could face prosecution when they return. This is so serious, people. Lawyers are already working on this—but no one’s investigating the Gazans who came here.”

Another respondent described the probe as “the mother of all antisemitism.” A third said it’s causing Israeli families to reconsider sending their children to serve in Israel as lone soldiers. “Canada is becoming more hostile toward us by the day,” they wrote.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)