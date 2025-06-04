ALARMING: New Data Reveals Sky-High Smoking And Vaping Rates Among Frum Teenagers

A new Israel Health Ministry report has revealed deeply troubling trends about smoking among Israeli teens, particularly within the frum community. According to a first-of-its-kind survey, more than half of Charedi high school students — and a staggering 80% of yeshiva dropouts — have experimented with smoking.

The findings, presented to the Knesset as part of the annual smoking report, highlight a sharp rise in the use of electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products, often mistakenly perceived by youth as less harmful than traditional cigarettes.

While the overall adult smoking rate in Israel remains steady at around 20.5% — roughly 30% higher than the global average — smoking and nicotine use are increasingly prevalent among teenagers. The report found that more than half of teens who try tobacco products begin with electronic cigarettes. Hookah and flavored vapes also saw extremely high rates of experimentation among youth.

Among Charedi teens, the numbers are particularly disturbing. The study revealed that 54% of boys in high school settings had tried smoking products, with the rate skyrocketing to 80% among those who had left the yeshiva system. Public health officials warn that the combination of emotional vulnerability, lack of structure, and easy access to flavored nicotine products makes this group especially at risk.

“The current situation reflects a troubling reality,” said Health Minister MK Rabbi Uriel Busso (Shas). “Smoking continues to be one of the leading causes of preventable illness and death in Israel — especially among our young people. This is a national emergency, and we are fighting it with full force.”

The Health Ministry has rolled out a range of initiatives to address the crisis, including new regulations mandating graphic warnings on all tobacco products, targeted education campaigns, and a national hotline for those seeking to quit smoking. Officials are also working to raise taxes on tobacco and unify pricing across all nicotine products, including vapes.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of Public Health Services, stressed the urgency of curbing e-cigarette use. “These products are far from harmless. They are addictive, dangerous, and particularly appealing to teenagers. We must act swiftly and decisively to reduce access and use.”

Rabbanim have long warned against the dangers of cigarettes, and health officials are hoping to enlist their support in deterring youth from falling into this growing vice.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)