Antisemitic Felon Plotted Mass Shooting At Jewish Preschool In Michigan, Prosecutors Reveal

A convicted felon who spewed antisemitic slurs outside a Michigan synagogue and threatened Jewish children and parents has pleaded guilty to federal firearms offenses in what prosecutors describe as a chilling plot to carry out a mass shooting.

Hassan Chokr, 35, confronted preschoolers and their families outside Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills in December 2022 while out on bail for an unrelated assault case. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chokr shouted antisemitic threats as young children entered the building with their parents.

Just hours after the confrontation, Chokr drove to a gun store in Dearborn and attempted to purchase three semi-automatic weapons, including an AR-15-style rifle and a Landor Arms automatic shotgun. When questioned by store staff, Chokr reportedly declared he intended to use the firearms to carry out “God’s wrath.”

The purchase was denied after a federal background check flagged a 2017 felony theft conviction and an active charge for assault with a deadly weapon. Chokr had falsely stated on the application that he had no prior convictions or pending charges.

Surveillance footage showed Chokr handling several weapons during the attempted purchase. At one point, he allegedly told staff: “It ain’t a fair fight out here… I’m going to even the score. Even the playing field real soon, brothers, real soon.”

Federal prosecutors say the attempted firearm purchase was part of a broader plan to follow through on threats made against the Jewish community. U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison called the conduct “deeply disturbing” and said it highlights the dangers of antisemitic extremism.

Chokr also has a history of inflammatory social media activity, including a post that read: “Your Jew tactics will only backfire… A storm is coming to wipe you all out of our lives.”

At a prior court appearance, Chokr made headlines when he exposed himself to the judge in an outburst protesting his arrest.

Chokr pleaded guilty on May 28, 2025, to two counts of illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon. He now faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is expected later this year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)