Pro-Terror Activist Who Attacked Jews At Columbia Was in Direct Contact with Hamas Spokesman

A New York man with ties to Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades is at the center of a shocking federal indictment that paints a picture of violent antisemitism, terrorist sympathies, and repeated assaults during anti-Israel protests in Manhattan — including on the campus of Columbia University.

Tarek Bazrouk, 20, currently in federal custody, is accused of unleashing a string of hate-fueled attacks on Jewish individuals while maintaining active support for Hamas and Hezbollah through encrypted chat groups and social media propaganda. He now faces three federal hate crime charges that could carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

According to federal court filings, Bazrouk was a member of a private chat group that received real-time updates from Abu Obeida, the official spokesman of Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades. Bazrouk’s cellphone was reportedly “littered” with extremist content praising terrorists and included imagery of Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 massacre, as well as Hamas and Hezbollah propaganda.

Despite having no ties to Columbia University, Bazrouk was a regular presence on campus during the spring 2024 Gaza war protests. Prosecutors say he wore the green headband associated with Hamas and sent messages boasting about lighting flares and expressing a desire to set a Jewish student on fire. “Too many people around,” he wrote, “otherwise I would’ve hurted them.”

Federal agents allege Bazrouk’s violent tendencies weren’t just talk. On April 15, 2024 — the same month Columbia students seized a campus building in a widely condemned protest — Bazrouk allegedly assaulted three Jewish individuals near the New York Stock Exchange. One of the victims, a college student carrying an Israeli flag, was kicked in the stomach while Bazrouk was being restrained by police.

Later, in a message to a friend, Bazrouk wrote that if he “ever see(s) a Jew,” he’s going to “boom boom them.”

In December, prosecutors say Bazrouk sucker-punched Jewish Columbia student Jonathan Lederer in the face after stealing his brother’s Israeli flag. In January, he allegedly assaulted another pro-Israel demonstrator near Union Square, this time with a closed-fist punch while masked in a keffiyeh.

During a raid on his family’s Manhattan home following his arrest, federal agents uncovered a disturbing arsenal: a replica firearm, spent shell casings, a switchblade, brass knuckles, four knives, and $750,000 in cash stored in a safe. Authorities say the funds may be connected to a Hartford, Connecticut smoke shop where Bazrouk was previously arrested for “operating a drug factory” and drug possession with intent to sell.

Federal prosecutors have urged the court to deny bail, calling Bazrouk a clear danger to the community. In their filings, they cite his support for terror organizations, history of violent threats — including against a Jewish child at a local school — and access to weapons. They also point to his September–October 2024 trip to the West Bank and Jordan, questioning the true purpose of his overseas travel.

Columbia University has sought to distance itself from Bazrouk, stating he “is not affiliated with our university in any way” and reaffirming its condemnation of antisemitism. But critics say the campus environment — where masked agitators and antisemitic slogans were allowed to fester for months — became fertile ground for hate.

In Gaza, Hamas itself has bragged about the influence of its sympathizers on U.S. college campuses. Hostage Shlomi Ziv, recently freed after being held by Hamas, was reportedly shown images of antisemitic protests at Columbia by his captors.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Bazrouk’s case is part of a disturbing national trend.

“We know groups in the U.S. have shared and promoted content from Hamas-run channels,” said Oren Segal, the ADL’s senior vice president for counter-extremism. “We see this at protests around the country that have Hamas or Hezbollah flags. People don’t realize they’re echoing terrorist propaganda.”

Bazrouk’s defense attorney denies any connection between his client and Hamas but declined further comment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)