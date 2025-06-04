Jewish Families Are Drowning in Tuition Costs Your Vote TODAY Can Change That!

Early Voting Open Now Through June 8 | Primary Election Day: Tuesday, June 10

Poll Hours:

Early Voting Now –Friday, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM | Sunday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Primary Day (Tuesday, June 10): 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Find your polling location: vote4njgov.com

The Crisis Facing Our Community

For thousands of families across New Jersey, the cost of yeshiva tuition is no longer just a burden. It is a full-blown crisis. With annual tuition ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 per child, and often higher, families are being pushed to their financial limits. Many are going into debt just to keep their children in school. The system is broken, and year after year, nothing changes.

Jack Ciattarelli: The Only Candidate With a Real Plan

Jack Ciattarelli, the leading Republican candidate for Governor, recently endorsed by President Trump, is the only one who has made tuition relief a central issue in his campaign.

“For many parents, tuition isn’t just expensive. It’s crushing,” Ciattarelli said. “I’ve heard it again and again in Lakewood, Toms River, Passaic, and Teaneck. Families are doing everything right and still falling deeper into debt. We need bold action, not more delays.”

Ciattarelli has committed to implementing real solutions, modeled on what’s already working in Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania so that New Jersey families can finally get the relief they deserve.

More Than Just Tuition

Ciattarelli’s plan extends well beyond education:

Fixing Route 9 and Upgrading Infrastructure in growing communities

Cutting Taxes and Red Tape to help small businesses thrive

Fighting Antisemitism with real protections for Jewish students and neighborhoods

Your Vote Matters—Now More Than Ever

“If our community shows up in full force, we will decide the outcome,” said a senior campaign advisor. “But if we stay home, we leave our future in the hands of people who do not share our values.”

This election isn’t about politics. It’s about our children, our schools, and our future!