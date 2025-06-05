“Jihad Before Family”: Colorado Firebomber Declared Allegiance to Terror Before Attack on Jewish Demonstrators

Mohamed Soliman, the Egyptian-born man charged in Sunday’s firebombing attack on peaceful Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, filmed himself proclaiming that “jihad for Allah’s sake” was more important to him than his own family.

The 45-year-old foreign national, who overstayed a U.S. visa after moving from Kuwait to Colorado, was charged Monday with a federal hate crime. He faces a staggering array of state charges including 16 counts of attempted murder and 18 charges related to the use and attempted use of incendiary devices—crimes that could bring him more than 600 years in prison.

In an Arabic-language video obtained and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Soliman is seen declaring, “I say to my mother, my wife, my children, my brothers, my people: I attest before Allah and before you that Allah, his messenger, and jihad for Allah’s sake are more beloved to me than you and the whole world.”

Soliman then launches into a tirade laced with violent Islamist rhetoric:

“Allah is greater than the Zionists. Allah is greater than America and its weapons… than the F-35 planes… Only Allah has the right to be feared.”

He added that if his family disobeyed him, he might divorce his wife or expel his son—but questioned why Muslims don’t fear Allah, “who says to us dozens of times every day: ‘Allah Akbar.’”

Soliman threw incendiary devices at a group of Jews peacefully demonstrating in support of the release of hostages being held by Hamas. Miraculously, no one was killed. Upon arrest, Soliman allegedly told investigators he “wanted to kill all Zionist people” and said he “would do it again.”

Federal agents found a container near the scene containing at least 14 additional firebombs, suggesting Soliman was planning further attacks.

The hate-fueled assault comes amid a rising tide of anti-Semitism across the U.S., following Hamas’s October 7 massacre and a wave of anti-Israel demonstrations nationwide. Prior to the Boulder attack, two Israeli embassy staffers—Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim—were murdered in Washington, D.C., by a gunman with a record of antisemitic views.

As of Tuesday, federal immigration authorities have detained Soliman’s family, who are now facing expedited removal from the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)