In Beitar, the Chasunah of the grandson of the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe took place last night.

The Choson is the youngest son of his eldest son, the Rav Aharon Kahn. The Rebbe stayed until 3:00 AM, unlike at other weddings of his grandchildren.

PHOTOS FOR YWN BY SHUKI LERER