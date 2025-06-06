Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel Assures White House: We Won’t Attack Iran Before US Nuclear Talks Officially Fail


Israel has assured the White House that it will not carry out a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities unless President Donald Trump determines that negotiations with Tehran have failed, according to a report by Axios citing two Israeli officials familiar with the matter.

The reassurance was delivered during a high-level visit to Washington last week by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Mossad Director David Barnea, and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. The Israeli delegation met with senior U.S. officials amid growing concerns in Washington over the possibility that Israel might launch a unilateral attack on Iranian targets, potentially derailing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

While Israel has been actively preparing for a possible strike, its leadership has signaled a willingness to defer to the U.S. on the timing—at least for now. President Trump confirmed last week that he had personally requested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay any action until the fate of the negotiations becomes clear.

The discussions come as the U.S. and Iran continue indirect talks aimed at containing Iran’s nuclear program, which Israel views as an existential threat.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



