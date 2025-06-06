Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HATE IN FRANCE: Kiruv Rabbi Elie Lemmel Violently Assaulted – Twice In One Week


Rabbi Elie Lemmel, an outreach leader with Lev & Lamed, was violently assaulted Friday morning in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a wealthy suburb of Paris — marking the second time in less than a week he has been targeted in France.

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 8:16 a.m. EDT while Rabbi Lemmel was sitting on the terrace of a local café. An Afghan national reportedly approached the rabbi and hurled a chair at him, allegedly for the sole reason that he was wearing a yarmulka. Bystanders quickly intervened and apprehended the assailant until police arrived. Rabbi Lemmel suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

This attack comes just days after Rabbi Lemmel was assaulted in Deauville, a coastal town in northern France, by three intoxicated individuals. Those suspects remain at large.

Rabbi Lemmel is well known for his work in Jewish education and outreach throughout France. Lev & Lamed, the organization he leads, is dedicated to promoting Jewish learning and engagement, especially among young professionals.

Authorities are investigating whether the two incidents are linked and whether the attacks were motivated by antisemitic hatred. The identity of the Neuilly attacker has not yet been publicly released.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FLATBUSH: One Killed In Wall Collapse at T Fusion Kosher Steakhouse

REVEALED: This Is How Israel Is Aiding An Armed Clan In Gaza To Fight Hamas

RARE MOVE: Supreme Court To A-G: “Cease All Involvement In Matters Of Ex-Shin Bet Chief”

“A Government That Treats The Torah With Such Contempt Has No Right To Exist”

After Over 600 Days: Bodies Of 2 Hostages Returned To Israel In Daring Military Op

MAILBAG: Fat Cat Millionaires Want Applause For “Solving” Frum Family Budget Problems They Created

Biden-Appointed Judge Blocks Deportation Of Family Of Terrorist Who Firebombed Jews In Boulder, Colorado

“Who Was Really Running the Country?” — Trump Launches Explosive Probe Into Biden’s White House

NO ENTRY: Trump Signs Sweeping Travel Ban To US Targeting Several High-Risk Countries

HaRav Avraham Yehoshua Soloveitchik: Bochurim Should Not Be Davening In The Zichron Moshe Shtieblach

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network