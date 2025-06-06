HATE IN FRANCE: Kiruv Rabbi Elie Lemmel Violently Assaulted – Twice In One Week

Rabbi Elie Lemmel, an outreach leader with Lev & Lamed, was violently assaulted Friday morning in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a wealthy suburb of Paris — marking the second time in less than a week he has been targeted in France.

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 8:16 a.m. EDT while Rabbi Lemmel was sitting on the terrace of a local café. An Afghan national reportedly approached the rabbi and hurled a chair at him, allegedly for the sole reason that he was wearing a yarmulka. Bystanders quickly intervened and apprehended the assailant until police arrived. Rabbi Lemmel suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

This attack comes just days after Rabbi Lemmel was assaulted in Deauville, a coastal town in northern France, by three intoxicated individuals. Those suspects remain at large.

Rabbi Lemmel is well known for his work in Jewish education and outreach throughout France. Lev & Lamed, the organization he leads, is dedicated to promoting Jewish learning and engagement, especially among young professionals.

Authorities are investigating whether the two incidents are linked and whether the attacks were motivated by antisemitic hatred. The identity of the Neuilly attacker has not yet been publicly released.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)