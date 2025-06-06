Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: Four IDF Soldiers Killed After Booby-Trapped Building Collapses in Khan Younis


A devastating incident unfolded in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Friday morning, when a building collapsed on Israeli soldiers.

Sources tell YWN that an explosive device detonated inside a booby-trapped building, causing the structure to collapse, killing four  soldiers and injuring several others, with others in critical condition.

Israeli forces responded with heavy shelling as helicopters evacuated the wounded.

The IDF on Friday afternoon released the names of two of the killed soldiers:

  • Sergeant Major Chen Gross hy”d, aged 33, from Gan Yoshiya, a reserve soldier in the Maglan Unit, Commando Brigade
  • Staff Sergeant Yoav Raver hy”d, aged 19, from Sde Warburg, a soldier in the Yahalom Unit, Combat Engineering Corps

 

The identities of the additional fatalities have not yet been publicly identified, as IDF forces work to extricate them from the wreckage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



