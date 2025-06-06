BREAKING IN WOODMERE: Victim in Traumatic Arrest After Vehicle Overturns in Serious Crash

A serious motor vehicle accident occurred Friday morning in Woodmere’s Five Towns at the intersection of Howard Avenue and West Broadway. A vehicle overturned, leaving one person with critical injuries and entrapped inside. As of 9:30 a.m., the victim remains pinned in the wreckage. Hatzalah Paramedics are on scene providing advanced life support, and sources tell YWN the victim is in traumatic arrest. Emergency crews continue working to extricate the victim. Further updates will follow as they become available.

