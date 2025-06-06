Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BREAKING IN WOODMERE: Victim in Traumatic Arrest After Vehicle Overturns in Serious Crash


A serious motor vehicle accident occurred Friday morning in Woodmere’s Five Towns at the intersection of Howard Avenue and West Broadway. A vehicle overturned, leaving one person with critical injuries and entrapped inside. As of 9:30 a.m., the victim remains pinned in the wreckage. Hatzalah Paramedics are on scene providing advanced life support, and sources tell YWN the victim is in traumatic arrest. Emergency crews continue working to extricate the victim. Further updates will follow as they become available.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FLATBUSH: One Killed In Wall Collapse at T Fusion Kosher Steakhouse

REVEALED: This Is How Israel Is Aiding An Armed Clan In Gaza To Fight Hamas

RARE MOVE: Supreme Court To A-G: “Cease All Involvement In Matters Of Ex-Shin Bet Chief”

“A Government That Treats The Torah With Such Contempt Has No Right To Exist”

After Over 600 Days: Bodies Of 2 Hostages Returned To Israel In Daring Military Op

MAILBAG: Fat Cat Millionaires Want Applause For “Solving” Frum Family Budget Problems They Created

Biden-Appointed Judge Blocks Deportation Of Family Of Terrorist Who Firebombed Jews In Boulder, Colorado

“Who Was Really Running the Country?” — Trump Launches Explosive Probe Into Biden’s White House

NO ENTRY: Trump Signs Sweeping Travel Ban To US Targeting Several High-Risk Countries

HaRav Avraham Yehoshua Soloveitchik: Bochurim Should Not Be Davening In The Zichron Moshe Shtieblach

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network