Iran Claims Stealing Thousands of Israeli Intelligence Documents, Including Nuclear Secrets


In a brazen claim, Iranian-affiliated media reported on Shabbos that Iran has illicitly obtained a trove of sensitive Israeli intelligence materials, including documents purportedly tied to Israel’s nuclear capabilities. According to sources cited by Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen and Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, thousands of documents, images, and videos were smuggled from within Israel to Iranian territory.

The sources bragged that the sheer volume of stolen materials has required extensive time to review, with a deliberate period of media silence maintained to ensure the secure transport of the leaked documents to “protected destinations” in Iran. While the operation allegedly took place some time ago, the audacity of the breach has raised grave concerns in Israel.

Compounding the alarm, Israeli authorities recently indicted two Israeli nationals, Roi Mizrahi and Almog Attias, both 25 and from Nesher near Haifa, for spying on behalf of Iranian intelligence. According to the indictment filed in May at the Beersheba District Court, the Shin Bet arrested the pair for carrying out intelligence missions, including installing spy cameras, as directed by an Iranian operative. While no direct link to the reported intelligence leak has been confirmed, sources suggest the suspects may be connected to the breach.

The Attorney-General’s Office emphasized the severity of the charges, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by Iran’s nefarious activities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



