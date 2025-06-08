REVEALED: This Is The Real Job Of Gaza’s Civil Defense Spokesperson

Mahmoud Bassal, the spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, who has issued hundreds of false statements to international media since the war began, is an active Hamas terrorist, the IDF revealed on Sunday.

The IDF confirmed the information following an analysis of intelligence documents found during operations in the Gaza Strip.

Bassal, who “has served as the Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson for an extended period of time, exploits his position to spread false and unverified information to international media outlets while presenting distorted data and falsely attributing war crimes to Israel,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“This information has received worldwide media exposure and has severely distorted the reality on the ground.”

“The documents reveal that Bassal is a terrorist in the Hamas terror organization, and as part of his position, he is responsible for psychological warfare and propaganda.”

The IDF published a document in which Bassal is included on a list of terrorists for Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

