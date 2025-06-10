Education Minister Presents Plan To Expand Chareidi Hesder Track

As the coalition teeters on the brink of collapse over the failure to legislate a Chareidi draft law, Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Tuesday morning announced his intention to expand the Chareidi hesder system with the approval of a new Chareidi hesder track.

The goal is to integrate 3,000 Chareidim into hesder yeshivos by 2030.

The plan is not expected to be supported by the Chareidi MKs or mainstream Chareidi Rabbanim.

The move seeks to establish a new infrastructure for the integration of Chareidim into military service, which, according to the Ministry of Education, will be done “out of choice and out of a deep commitment to national partnership.”

According to the data presented by the ministry, there are currently 10 Chareidi Hesder yeshivos, with about 800 students. The plan outlines the expansion of the program to 25 hesder yeshivos with a total of 3,000 students by 2030.

The track is based on a combination of limmud Torah and military service in two main tracks—combat/combat support and technological (high-tech, advanced industries)—and civilian-professional training. The move is being promoted in cooperation with the Education Ministry and the official Union of Chareidi Hesder Yeshivos.

The five-year program is intended for young Chareidim aged 18-21 and includes studies for a degree in engineering, computer science, or other disciplines. At the end of the program, about 25% of the students are expected to integrate into combat tracks or serve as combat support in the IDF while maintaining continued Torah study.

Minister Kisch said that “expanding the Chareidi Hesder track is a moral and ethical step above all else—a move that seeks to allow young Chareidim to serve the country out of loyalty to the world of Torah, with complete identity and a sense of partnership.”

“The way to integrate Chareidim into the IDF cannot be based on coercion. It must be built on dialogue, mutual adaptation, and trust. This is the main lesson I have learned from in-depth familiarity with the field in recent years—and only in this way can we lead real change.”

“The expansion of the track expresses a responsible policy that recognizes the national need but understands that there is also a way to meet this need: to force less, listen more, and build a tailored track that will allow recruitment out of choice. I believe that this is how we will lay a real foundation for the future—thousands of Chareidi soldiers, including combat soldiers, who will be recruited within the framework of a partnership between Torah and work. I am happy to lead this vision as part of the education system.”

