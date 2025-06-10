President Herzog’s Request & HaRav Dovid Yosef’s Response

A swearing-in ceremony was held on Tuesday at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem for 28 new dayanim.

During the ceremony, President Isaac Herzog spoke and asked the Rabbanin to declare a national day of fasting for the hostages in Gaza.

Herzog spoke about the many shailos posed to dayanim since the start of the war in Gaza, including “shailos about Shabatot and Chagim in enemy territory, questions on matters of kashrut, morality in times of battle, tefillos or brachos. And unfortunately, also questions on matters of taharos hameisim and their kavod, and the preservation of their seed, as well as regarding pidyom shevuim, and of course identification of bodies. The continuous stream of shailos arriving from the battlefield to the Batei Medrash – requires creativity, daring, depth, and courage from the poskim to translate the rich world of halacha to be most relevant for the individual and society as a whole in a Jewish and democratic state.”

“This responsibility for the State of Israel, the beginning of the growth of our redemption, and this important halachic mission now rests on the shoulders of you dear Rabbanim, dear dayanim,” Herzog continued.

“In this moving moment, as you enter the Batei Din with strength and humility, I remind you of what we need at this time: Torah scholars who are well-versed not only in the intricacies of Abaye and Rava, and not only in the ways of the world, science, and the state, but also and primarily Torah scholars who dwell among their people, those who feel the pain of the public and rejoice in its joy.

“I would like to conclude with a tefillah and a cry for our abducted brothers. These are turbulent, challenging, and extremely sensitive days, in which I repeat my call to act more and more. There has been ongoing negotiations in the last 24 hours. We must act in every way, step, and tool at our disposal – and initiate, creatively, responsibly, and with commitment – steps that will bring them home urgently. All of them – until the last one.

“You, esteemed Rabbanim and dayanim – as important public leaders – have an important role in this effort – to awaken the hearts of the people and the decision-makers and tear open the gates of heaven for the hostages. I call on you to get involved, and I suggest acting with all your might, first and foremost, to declare a day of fasting for our sisters and brothers held by murderers.”

Chief Rabbi HaRav Dovid Yosef responded: “We accept the president’s request. In the coming days, we will declare a day of tefillah for all Acheinu Bnei Yisrael who are in distress and captivity, and our soldiers who are on the battlefield. We hope, b’ezrat Hashem, that even before we manage to do so, we will be informed of good news.”

